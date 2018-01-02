Eaton Vance NextShares Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (EVLMC)

Eaton Vance NextShares Trust II (NASDAQ:EVLMC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Eaton Vance NextShares Trust II (NASDAQ:EVLMC) remained flat at $$99.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,612. Eaton Vance NextShares Trust II has a 52-week low of $99.90 and a 52-week high of $100.06.

