Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.06.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Macquarie raised Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $55,363.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,453.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone acquired 332,523 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,557,353.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $13,233,993.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 527,523 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,104 over the last three months. 6.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications (DISCA) opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8,483.23, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

