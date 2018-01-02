Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.83% of Tupperware Brands worth $57,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $2,222,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Tupperware Brands Co. ( NYSE:TUP ) opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3,190.65, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.75. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.91%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $124,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,976.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman E V. Goings sold 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $2,642,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,536.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,600 shares of company stock worth $2,885,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

