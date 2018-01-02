Devon Energy (DVN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.17

News headlines about Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Devon Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 47.2124583591472 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Devon Energy (NYSE DVN) traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.23. 4,780,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,190.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.21. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 12,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $490,035.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

