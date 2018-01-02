Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.62) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPW. Commerzbank set a €41.00 ($48.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €38.50 ($45.83) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. set a €41.00 ($48.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.27 ($49.13).

Shares of Deutsche Post (DPW) traded down €0.32 ($0.38) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €39.43 ($46.94). 1,195,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $48,300.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($36.33) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($49.19).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

