Denbury Resources (DNR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Denbury Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of Denbury Resources (DNR) opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.80, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.57. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.84 million. Denbury Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Denbury Resources will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 261.7% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 11.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 59.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 149,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

