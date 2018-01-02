DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 27,333 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,333 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88,915.53, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 25.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Instinet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-purchases-27333-shares-of-u-s-bancorp-usb.html.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.