Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 31,570 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 31,570 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Aegis downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Union Pacific Co. ( UNP ) opened at $134.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106,360.00, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.08%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

