CVR Partners (UAN) Trading 7.9% Higher

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.54. 2,200,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average session volume of 356,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVR Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $401.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
In other news, major shareholder Gso Capital Partners Lp sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 47.0% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 47,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Blackstone Group L.P. increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 5,924,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 10.9% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 519,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed by CVR Energy, Inc (CVR Energy) to own, operate and grow its nitrogen fertilizer business. The Company produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products, which are used by farmers to manage the yield and quality of their crops. As of December 31, 2016, the Company produced its nitrogen fertilizer products at two manufacturing facilities, located in Coffeyville, Kansas and East Dubuque, Illinois.
