CVR Partners (UAN) Trading 7.9% Higher

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.54. 2,200,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average session volume of 356,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVR Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $401.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.18). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CVR Partners LP will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Capital Partners Lp sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 47.0% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 47,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Blackstone Group L.P. increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 5,924,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 10.9% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 519,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CVR Partners (UAN) Trading 7.9% Higher” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/cvr-partners-uan-trading-7-9-higher.html.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed by CVR Energy, Inc (CVR Energy) to own, operate and grow its nitrogen fertilizer business. The Company produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products, which are used by farmers to manage the yield and quality of their crops. As of December 31, 2016, the Company produced its nitrogen fertilizer products at two manufacturing facilities, located in Coffeyville, Kansas and East Dubuque, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.