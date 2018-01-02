Cutera (CUTR) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Media coverage about Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cutera earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical device company an impact score of 45.6661480277868 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Cutera (NASDAQ CUTR) opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.32, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52. Cutera has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cutera from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other Cutera news, EVP Miguel Pardos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Apfelberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

