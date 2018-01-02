Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $14.99.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/curo-group-curo-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-credit-suisse-group.html.
Curo Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a technology enabled and diversified consumer finance company. The Company operates in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit. In the United Kingdom, the Company operates online as Wage Day Advance and Juo Loans. The Company has three reportable operating segments: the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.