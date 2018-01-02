Curo Group (CURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

In other news, Director Dale E. Williams acquired 15,000 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William C. Baker acquired 12,000 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $798,000.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a technology enabled and diversified consumer finance company. The Company operates in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit. In the United Kingdom, the Company operates online as Wage Day Advance and Juo Loans. The Company has three reportable operating segments: the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

