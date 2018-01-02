Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) & Priceline Group (PCLN) Financial Survey

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ: CTRP) and Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) are both large-cap cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priceline Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.3% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Priceline Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Priceline Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and Priceline Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ctrip.Com International $2.85 billion 8.30 -$206.06 million $0.61 75.52 Priceline Group $10.74 billion 8.10 $2.13 billion $71.37 25.01

Priceline Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ctrip.Com International. Priceline Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ctrip.Com International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ctrip.Com International and Priceline Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ctrip.Com International 0 3 10 0 2.77 Priceline Group 0 8 21 0 2.72

Ctrip.Com International presently has a consensus target price of $55.82, suggesting a potential upside of 21.16%. Priceline Group has a consensus target price of $2,003.14, suggesting a potential upside of 12.24%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than Priceline Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and Priceline Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ctrip.Com International 8.92% 2.92% 1.51% Priceline Group 29.20% 33.02% 16.35%

Summary

Priceline Group beats Ctrip.Com International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements. In addition, it offers a range of other travel-related services, including travelers’ reviews, attraction tickets, travel-related financing and car services, and travel insurance and visa services to meet the various booking and travelling needs of both leisure and business travelers. It also offers independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products, including group tours, semi-group tours and private tours or packaged tours with different transportation arrangements, such as cruise, bus or self-driving.

About Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc. is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

