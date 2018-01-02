Critical Comparison: E2open (EOPN) and Its Peers

E2open (NASDAQ: EOPN) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Cloud Computing Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare E2open to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares E2open and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio E2open N/A N/A -7.67 E2open Competitors $996.80 million -$34.68 million 559.05

E2open’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than E2open. E2open is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares E2open and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open -44.99% -74.59% -31.05% E2open Competitors -86.37% -152.25% -21.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for E2open and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open 0 0 0 0 N/A E2open Competitors 91 488 1562 45 2.71

As a group, “Cloud Computing Services” companies have a potential upside of 4.64%. Given E2open’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe E2open has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

E2open competitors beat E2open on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About E2open

E2open, LLC is a United States-based provider of supply chain operating network. The Company’s suite of collaborative supply chain solutions include multi-enterprise cloud connectivity, visibility and collaboration, supply management, sensing and planning, replenishment and fulfillment, quality and traceability, supply chain finance, and analytics and visualization. Its multi-enterprise cloud connectivity solution is the network that connects all trading partners, allowing companies to exchange information and work collaboratively, securely and in real time. Its visibility and collaboration solutions provide end-to-end supply chain visibility. Its supply management solutions provide visibility, control and collaborative capabilities across all buy-side processes. Its sensing and planning solutions allow customers to respond to changes at any level of their multi-enterprise supply chain. Its replenishment and fulfillment solutions give customers the visibility and planning support.

