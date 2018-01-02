Critical Analysis: Wec Acquisition (TEG) & Its Peers

Wec Acquisition (NYSE: TEG) is one of 19 public companies in the “Multiline Utilities” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Wec Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of shares of all “Multiline Utilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of shares of all “Multiline Utilities” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wec Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wec Acquisition 11.28% 15.70% 4.69% Wec Acquisition Competitors 8.72% 9.04% 2.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wec Acquisition and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wec Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Wec Acquisition Competitors 345 1011 861 6 2.24

As a group, “Multiline Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 11.46%. Given Wec Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wec Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wec Acquisition and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wec Acquisition N/A N/A 21.16 Wec Acquisition Competitors $6.18 billion $1.36 billion 461.95

Wec Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Wec Acquisition. Wec Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Wec Acquisition rivals beat Wec Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Wec Acquisition Company Profile

Integrys Energy Group, Inc. is an energy holding company, which provides regulated natural gas and electricity, non-regulated renewable energy, and compressed natural gas products and services. The Company operates through four segments: natural gas utility, electric utility, electric transmission investment, and holding company and other. The natural gas utility segment includes the operations of Minnesota Energy Resources Corporation, Michigan Gas Utilities Corporation, North Shore Gas Company, The Peoples Gas Light and Coke Company and Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS). The electric utility segment includes the electric utility operations of WPS. The electric transmission investment segment includes its 34% interest in American Transmission Company LLC. The holding company and other segment include the operations of the Integrys Energy Group holding company, Integrys Transportation Fuels, LLC, WPS Power Development LLC and the Peoples Energy, LLC holding company.

