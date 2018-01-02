Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.28

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 848300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $963.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 4.64.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 466.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.77) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $62,067.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $100,618.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Dylan-Hyde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,968,713 shares of company stock valued at $37,497,005. Corporate insiders own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $768,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $505,000. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,019,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 51.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 263,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell.

