Credicorp (BAP) & BancFirst (BANF) Critical Analysis

Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Credicorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Credicorp and BancFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.39 billion 3.76 $1.04 billion $13.76 15.07 BancFirst $325.60 million 5.01 $70.67 million $2.64 19.38

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst. Credicorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $3.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Credicorp pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Credicorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and BancFirst has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Credicorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Credicorp and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 BancFirst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credicorp presently has a consensus price target of $222.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Credicorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than BancFirst.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 25.34% 18.66% 2.43% BancFirst 24.35% 11.59% 1.21%

Summary

Credicorp beats BancFirst on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. is a financial services holding company in Peru. The Company has four operating segments based on its products and services, which include banking, insurance, pension funds and investment banking. Its operating subsidiaries include Banco de Credito del Peru; Atlantic Security Bank, which it holds through Atlantic Security Holding Corporation; El Pacifico-Peruano Suiza Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros (Grupo Pacifico); Prima AFP S.A., and Credicorp Capital Ltd. (Credicorp Capital). Its banking business is focused on commercial and consumer loans, credit facilities, deposits, current accounts and credit cards. The Company conducts its insurance business through Grupo Pacifico. It conducts all of its pension fund activities through its private pension fund administrator Prima AFP S.A. The investment banking business units are grouped under Credicorp Capital, which carries its business under asset management, sales and trading, and corporate finance business lines.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support. The metropolitan and community banks offer traditional banking products, such as commercial and retail lending, and a line of deposit accounts. The metropolitan banks consist of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The community banks consist of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. Its other financial services are specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking and insurance. The executive, operations and support groups represent executive management, operational support and corporate functions.

