Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain (CCSC) & Sonic (SONC) Critical Review

Sonic (NASDAQ: SONC) and Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain (NYSE:CCSC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sonic alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sonic and Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic 1 4 6 0 2.45 Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonic currently has a consensus price target of $28.36, indicating a potential upside of 3.22%. Given Sonic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonic is more favorable than Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic and Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic 13.34% -33.92% 9.64% Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain 3.68% 5.63% 4.72%

Dividends

Sonic pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain does not pay a dividend. Sonic pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonic and Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic $477.27 million 2.25 $63.66 million $1.47 18.69 Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain N/A N/A N/A $0.16 32.31

Sonic has higher revenue and earnings than Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain. Sonic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sonic has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonic beats Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board. At a Sonic Drive-In, a customer drives into one of the parking spaces, orders through the intercom speaker system and has the food delivered by a carhop and Sonic Drive-Ins also include a drive-thru lane and patio seating to provide customers with alternative dining options. Its food items include specialty drinks, such as cherry limeades and slushes, ice cream desserts and chicken sandwiches and hamburgers.

About Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain

Country Style Cooking Restaurant Chain Co., Ltd. (CSC Cayman) is a quick service restaurant chain in China. The Company is engaged in serving Sichuan-style fast food over the counter in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s restaurant chain has approximately 337 restaurants, including around 177 restaurants in Chongqing municipality and around 103 restaurants in Sichuan province. CSC Cayman’s staples include entrees, such as spicy sauteed pork, Taiwanese-style braised pork over rice, honey-roasted spicy chicken wings, mushroom chicken, shredded pepper steak, shredded quick-fried ginger duck and kung pao chicken, along with a range of appetizers, desserts and beverages. Each entree on its menu is prepared with pre-mixed sauce packages delivered from the Company’s central facility in Chongqing. Approximately 260 of the Company’s restaurants are operated under its CSC brand and around 74 of the restaurants were operated under its Mr. Rice brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.