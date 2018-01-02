Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) opened at $186.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81,726.39, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $195.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $185.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.04 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $802,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.97, for a total transaction of $161,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,688.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,842 shares of company stock worth $10,182,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

