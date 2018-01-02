Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,866 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 37.7% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.1% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 274,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 112,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $14,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162,047.91, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Vetr raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.77 price target (up previously from $102.68) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

