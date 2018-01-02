Copart (CPRT) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

Press coverage about Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Copart earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.9837901011014 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Copart (NASDAQ CPRT) traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 862,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,100. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10,080.00, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. Copart has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Copart to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 116,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $4,895,347.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and India. The Company also provides vehicle remarketing services in Germany. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International.

