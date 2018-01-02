Contrasting Ventas (VTR) & Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

Ventas (NYSE: VTR) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Ventas has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of -48.01, meaning that its stock price is 4,901% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ventas and Global Medical REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.44 billion 6.18 $649.23 million $3.26 18.33 Global Medical REIT $8.21 million 22.37 -$6.35 million ($0.20) -42.45

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 32.96% 6.34% 2.83% Global Medical REIT -19.98% -2.86% -1.39%

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ventas pays out 95.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT pays out -400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ventas and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 5 5 2 0 1.75 Global Medical REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ventas currently has a consensus target price of $64.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.51%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.62%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Ventas.

Summary

Ventas beats Global Medical REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses. In its senior living operations segment, it invests in seniors housing communities throughout the United States and Canada and engages independent operators to manage those communities. In its office operations segment, the Company primarily acquires, owns, develops, leases and manages medical office buildings (MOBs) and life science and innovation centers throughout the United States.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators with market share. The Company’s strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market operators under long-term triple-net leases.

