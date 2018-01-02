Contrasting PQ Group (PQG) & Its Competitors

PQ Group (NYSE: PQG) is one of 33 public companies in the “Commodity Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PQ Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PQ Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group $1.06 billion -$79.74 million 414.50 PQ Group Competitors $4.01 billion $340.26 million 153.64

PQ Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PQ Group. PQ Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of PQ Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PQ Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group N/A N/A N/A PQ Group Competitors -29.50% 24.34% 5.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PQ Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PQ Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 PQ Group Competitors 110 848 1248 37 2.54

PQ Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.12%. As a group, “Commodity Chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 5.01%. Given PQ Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PQ Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

PQ Group rivals beat PQ Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc is a global provider of catalysts, specialty materials, chemicals and services that enable environmental improvements. The Company’s products and solutions help companies produce vehicles with fuel efficiency. The Company has developed zeolite-based catalysts to reduce pollutants in diesel engines. The Company’s segments include environmental catalysts and services, and performance materials and chemicals. Environmental catalysts and services segment has three product groups, including silica catalysts, zeolite catalysts, and refining services. Silica catalysts product group sells both the finished catalyst and catalysts supports, for the production of high-density polyethylene (HDPE).zeolite catalysts product group is a supplier of emissions control catalysts as well as a supplier of specialty catalysts, precursors, and formulations. Performance materials and chemicals segment has two product groups, including performance materials and performance chemicals.

