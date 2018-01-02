Contrasting FB Financial (FBK) and Its Peers

FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) is one of 297 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FB Financial to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FB Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $265.18 million $40.59 million 28.56 FB Financial Competitors $5.50 billion $827.87 million 403.12

FB Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FB Financial. FB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of FB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FB Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 FB Financial Competitors 2214 8500 8443 348 2.36

FB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.55%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.32%. Given FB Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FB Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 13.61% 11.90% 1.45% FB Financial Competitors 18.79% 8.39% 0.94%

Risk and Volatility

FB Financial has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FB Financial peers beat FB Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation is the holding company for FirstBank (the Bank). The Company and the Bank are engaged in the business of banking and provide a full range of financial services. The Bank provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The Company operates approximately 40 full-service bank branches serving the Tennessee metropolitan markets of Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Jackson and Huntsville (AL), in addition to over 10 community markets. The Company’s segments include Banking and Mortgage. The Banking segment provides a range of deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial and consumer customers. The Company offers full-service conforming residential mortgage products, including conforming residential loans and services through the Mortgage segment utilizing mortgage offices outside of the geographic footprint of the Banking operations.

