Comparing Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) and Schlumberger (SLB)

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Schlumberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services -14.29% -14.10% -10.47% Schlumberger 1.86% 4.42% 2.37%

Schlumberger pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ranger Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Schlumberger pays out 512.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Schlumberger has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Schlumberger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services $52.80 million 2.65 -$5.00 million N/A N/A Schlumberger $27.81 billion 3.46 -$1.69 billion $0.39 178.26

Ranger Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schlumberger.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of Ranger Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Schlumberger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Schlumberger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ranger Energy Services and Schlumberger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services 0 3 5 0 2.63 Schlumberger 0 7 22 0 2.76

Ranger Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 88.52%. Schlumberger has a consensus target price of $78.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.82%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than Schlumberger.

Summary

Schlumberger beats Ranger Energy Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The Company focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company operates through Well Services and Processing Solutions segment. Well Services segment provides high-spec well service rigs and complementary equipment and services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion, workover and maintenance operations. Processing Solutions segment engages in the rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of MRUs, NGL stabilizer units, NGL storage units and related equipment. The Company also offers full transportation, turn-key mobilization services, installation and ongoing operation services in the field. The Company’s turn-key mobilization services include in-bound transportation and site offloading.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources. The Drilling Group consists of the principal technologies involved in the drilling and positioning of oil and gas wells. The Production Group consists of the principal technologies involved in the lifetime production of oil and gas reservoirs and includes Well Services, Completions, Artificial Lift, Integrated Production Services (IPS) and Schlumberger Production Management (SPM). The Cameron Group consists of the principal technologies involved in pressure and flow control for drilling and intervention rigs, oil and gas wells and production facilities.

