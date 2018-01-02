Comparing AMERIGROUP (AGP) & Tivity Health (TVTY)

AMERIGROUP (NYSE: AGP) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) are both hospitals, clinics & primary care services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AMERIGROUP and Tivity Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERIGROUP 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivity Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Tivity Health has a consensus target price of $45.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.06%. Given Tivity Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tivity Health is more favorable than AMERIGROUP.

Profitability

This table compares AMERIGROUP and Tivity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERIGROUP N/A N/A N/A Tivity Health 11.45% 30.23% 11.10%

Volatility & Risk

AMERIGROUP has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivity Health has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMERIGROUP and Tivity Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERIGROUP N/A N/A N/A $2.56 3.95 Tivity Health $501.00 million 2.90 -$129.11 million $1.48 24.76

AMERIGROUP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tivity Health. AMERIGROUP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tivity Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tivity Health beats AMERIGROUP on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMERIGROUP

AMERIGROUP Corporation is a multi-state managed healthcare company focused on serving people who receive healthcare benefits through publicly funded healthcare programs, including Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicaid expansion programs and Medicare Advantage. The Company offers a continuum of care management, including disease management, pharmacy integration, centralized telephonic case management, in-person case management within healthcare facilities, and home visit case management for some of its members. As of December 31, 2011, the Company provided a number of healthcare products to approximately 2,024,000 members. Effective February 1, 2012, it provides managed care services in Louisiana. On May 1, 2012, it acquired Health Plus. In November 2012, the Company sold its Virginia health plan to Inova Health System Foundation. In December 2012, WellPoint Inc acquired the Company.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc., formerly Healthways, Inc., is focused targeted population health for those aged 50 and older. The Company offers three programs: SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime fitness and WholeHealth Living. The SilverSneakers senior fitness program is offered to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Group Retiree plans. The Company also offers Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program, through commercial health plans, employers and insurance exchanges. Its national network of fitness centers delivers both SilverSneakers and Prime fitness. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fitness networks encompassed approximately 16,000 participating locations and more than 1,000 alternative locations that provide classes outside of traditional fitness centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s WholeHealth Living network included over 88,000 complementary, alternative, and physical medicine practitioners to serve individuals through health plans.

