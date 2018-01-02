Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc (C)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 739,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $54,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catamount Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 206.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $123,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Citigroup Inc ( NYSE C ) opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196,740.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $18.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

