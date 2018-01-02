Comcast (CMCSK) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.10

Headlines about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSK) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comcast earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9506056590958 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of Infinity.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

