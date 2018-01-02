Comcast (CMCSA) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.17

News stories about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Comcast earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the cable giant an impact score of 46.4745446765209 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.72.

Shares of Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. 17,772,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,360,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $191,950.00, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $224,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,676.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 583,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $22,576,899.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,711,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,195,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 593,402 shares of company stock valued at $22,961,401. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

