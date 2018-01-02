CNB Financial (CCNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th.

Shares of CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE ) traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. 48,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,800. The stock has a market cap of $401.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $29.76.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.94%. research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 38.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company of CNB Bank (the Bank); CNB Securities Corporation, which maintains investments in debt and equity securities; CNB Insurance Agency, which provides for the sale of nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products, and Holiday Financial Services Corporation, which offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans, primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment.

