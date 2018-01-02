Cipher Capital LP Has $3.13 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Cipher Capital LP cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2,550.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,051,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,834,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43,351,873 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3,875,867.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,341,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,971 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 775.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,766,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,868 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,518,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,749 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,605,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,245 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.85 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.39.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. ( NYSE UPS ) opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market cap of $102,675.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.12 and a 52-week high of $125.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $15.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 551.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

