Ciner Resources (CINR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, producers of natural soda ash. It operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business primarily in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. Ciner Resources LP, formerly known as OCI Resources LP, is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CINR. BidaskClub raised shares of Ciner Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciner Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciner Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Ciner Resources ( NYSE CINR ) traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. 16,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,950. Ciner Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $505.34, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Ciner Resources had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Ciner Resources’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Ciner Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ciner Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midas Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 111,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP, through its subsidiary, Ciner Wyoming LLC (Ciner Wyoming), produces soda ash and serves a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The Company processes trona ore into soda ash, a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper and other consumer and industrial products.

