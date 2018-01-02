Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy's’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Chuy's posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy's will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chuy's.

Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.90 million. Chuy's had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Chuy's’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHUY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy's from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy's in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Chuy's from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy's currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. 167,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,002. The company has a market capitalization of $474.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.02. Chuy's has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $32.90.

Chuy's announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy's by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 109,064 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy's by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,339,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 72,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy's by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 941,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chuy's by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chuy's by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 139,006 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc operates Chuy’s, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated 80 Chuy’s restaurants across 16 states. The Company offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups and salads.

