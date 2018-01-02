CF Industries (CF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CF Industries has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. CF Industries is well positioned to gain from its efforts to boost production capacity. It is also likely to benefit from higher nitrogen demand driven by healthy corn plantations. Low natural gas prices have been an advantage for CF Industries. The company’s nitrogen business is enjoying the benefit of abundant natural gas supply, driven by an increase in production of North America.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CF. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.35.

Shares of CF Industries ( NYSE CF ) traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.54. 1,426,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,028. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,922.88, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). CF Industries had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12,161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,050,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,220 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 849,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 23,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

