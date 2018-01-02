CEVA (CEVA) and Intermolecular (IMI) Head to Head Review

CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) and Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Intermolecular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA 21.89% 9.02% 7.98% Intermolecular -36.38% -34.24% -27.71%

CEVA has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intermolecular has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Intermolecular shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Intermolecular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Intermolecular’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $72.65 million 13.96 $13.10 million $0.86 53.66 Intermolecular $47.30 million 1.44 -$15.43 million ($0.28) -4.89

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than Intermolecular. Intermolecular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CEVA and Intermolecular, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 6 0 2.86 Intermolecular 0 1 0 0 2.00

CEVA currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Intermolecular.

Summary

CEVA beats Intermolecular on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) is a licensor of signal processing intellectual property (IP). The Company partners with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and Internet of things (IoT). The Company operates in the segment of licensing of intellectual property to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers. CEVA addresses the requirements of the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT markets by designing and licensing a range of application-specific signal processing platforms, which enable the design of solutions for developing a range of applications, including communications and connectivity, audio and voice, imaging and vision, and storage.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc. provides thin film solutions. The Company’s high productivity combinatorial (HPC) platform, which consists of its tempus processing tools, its automated characterization methods, and its Informatics analysis software, is purpose-built for research and development (R&D) using combinatorial process systems. It develops technology and Internet protocol (IP) rights focused on materials, processes, integration and device architectures in collaboration with its customers. Its HPC platform consists of tempus HPC processing, automated characterization and informatics and analysis software. The Company offers a series of wet processing tools and dry processing tools. Its informatics software includes workflow management software, analysis and reporting software, security and collaboration management software, and integration services. It caters to semiconductor device, semiconductor materials and equipment and clean energy market companies.

