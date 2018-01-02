Celgene Co. (CELG) is Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Celgene accounts for about 2.3% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celgene by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,725,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,366,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,527,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,951,579,000 after buying an additional 1,610,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,473,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,668,000 after buying an additional 723,844 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,415,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,301,000 after buying an additional 156,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,594,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,643,000 after buying an additional 697,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ CELG) opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $94.55 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82,164.40, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Celgene had a return on equity of 63.80% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Celgene from $163.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

