Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE CTT) opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $570.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Catchmark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -158.82%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Fisher bought 2,700 shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,547.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,949,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 189,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,520,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,172,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Pax World Management LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pax World Management LLC now owns 973,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 25,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc is a real estate company investing in timberlands. The Company primarily engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands located in the United States. It is focused on investing in timberlands and to manage such assets to provide current income and attractive long-term returns to its stockholders.

