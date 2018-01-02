Cardinal Health (CAH) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cardinal Health earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6693113918788 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

Shares of Cardinal Health ( NYSE CAH ) traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.23. 2,410,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,450. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,930.00, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

