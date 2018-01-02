Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cannae from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

WARNING: “Cannae (CNNE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/cannae-cnne-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Shares of Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE ) traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $17.03. 303,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,337. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1,201.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $18.90.

About Cannae

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.