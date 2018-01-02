Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 2,650 ($35.43) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, November 6th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.07) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.40) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,058.50 ($27.52).
Shares of Secure Trust Bank (STB) opened at GBX 1,787.50 ($23.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.07 and a P/E ratio of 1,881.58. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 1,575 ($21.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.43).
Secure Trust Bank Company Profile
