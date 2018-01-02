Cambrex (CBM) Trading -1.2% Higher

Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.78 and last traded at $48.00. 280,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 335,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Cambrex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Get Cambrex alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1,690.00, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.26.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cambrex by 90.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cambrex by 29.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cambrex by 90.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambrex during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/cambrex-cbm-trading-1-2-higher.html.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation (Cambrex) is a life sciences company. It provides products and services for the development and commercialization of generic therapeutics. It operates through four segments, which are manufacturing facilities that have been aggregated as a single segment. Its manufacturing facilities are owned by the subsidiaries, including Cambrex Charles City, Inc, Cambrex Karlskoga AB and Cambrex Profarmaco Milano S.r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.