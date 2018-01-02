Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calithera Biosciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.1322776885134 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences (CALA) traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 554,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,512. The company has a market capitalization of $296.23, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.88. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CALA. BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor and immune cell targets that control key metabolic pathways in the tumor microenvironment. It is engaged in developing agents that take advantage of the metabolic requirements of tumor cells and cancer-fighting immune cells, such as cytotoxic T-cells.

