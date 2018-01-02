California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 67,246 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Discovery Communications worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 48.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,483.23, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 15,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $343,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 527,523 shares of company stock worth $9,629,104. 6.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

