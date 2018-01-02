California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 63,114 Shares of International Game Technology (IGT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,114 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of International Game Technology worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 634.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,367,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,028,000 after acquiring an additional 156,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 448,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,889 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Bank of America raised shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of International Game Technology ( NYSE IGT ) opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5,366.43, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.56. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/california-public-employees-retirement-system-sells-63114-shares-of-international-game-technology-igt.html.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.