Brown & Brown (BRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Brown & Brown have outperformed the industry in the last three months. The company also witnessed 2018 estimates moving north in the last 60 days. Brown & Brown ’s compelling portfolio with impressive growth is driven by organic and inorganic initiatives. Plus, solid capital positions the company well for the long term. A solid performance is boosting cash flow, which should help the company deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. For 2017, the company envisions margins to be about 300-350 bps lower than 2016, due to lower revenues in 2017 and the premium tax credits obtained during last year, that will not recur in 2017. Also, increased financial leverage and exposure to currency exchange rate fluctuations are headwinds. Also, dependence on limited clients for commission revenues raises caution. Escalating expenses are likely to hurt margins.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Brown & Brown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Brown & Brown ( BRO ) traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 289,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,918. The stock has a market cap of $7,173.71, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.13 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Waldkirch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Also, Director Richard Silas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $41,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,250. 16.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $248,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides its customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other customized risk management products and services.

