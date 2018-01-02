Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIP.UN shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 226,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,187. The company has a market capitalization of $15,590.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.29 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of C$44.61 and a 1 year high of C$59.28.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company’s segments include utilities, transport, energy, communications infrastructure and other. The utilities segment consists of regulated businesses, including regulated distribution (electricity and natural gas connections), electricity transmission and a regulated terminal (coal export terminal).

