Brokerages Anticipate Alleghany Co. (Y) to Post $7.58 Earnings Per Share

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $625.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $7.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alleghany an industry rank of 98 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Y has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of Alleghany from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Alleghany by 11.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in Alleghany by 3,940.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 1.5% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) traded down $13.37 on Friday, reaching $582.72. 90,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $521.07 and a 1 year high of $667.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9,020.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($22.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($28.83) by $6.80. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Alleghany will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Alleghany Insurance Holdings LLC (AIHL) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. AIHL’s insurance operations are conducted by its subsidiaries RSUI Group, Inc (RSUI), CapSpecialty, Inc (CapSpecialty) and Pacific Compensation Corporation (PacificComp).

