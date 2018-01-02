Brightworth Buys Shares of 2,527 McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Brightworth bought a new position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in McDonald's by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in McDonald's by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at $172.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137,211.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $175.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.17.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The fast-food giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 216.45%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Easterbrook sold 171,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $28,879,840.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,632.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,327,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of McDonald's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.05 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brightworth Buys Shares of 2,527 McDonald's Co. (MCD)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/brightworth-buys-shares-of-2527-mcdonalds-co-mcd.html.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.