Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,482 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,490 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Boston Private Financial worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,743,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,863,000 after purchasing an additional 152,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,916,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 216,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 262,435 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BPFH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on Boston Private Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc ( BPFH ) opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,301.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $96.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory.

