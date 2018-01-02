Borderfree (BRDR) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Borderfree (NASDAQ: BRDR) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “E-commerce & Auction Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Borderfree to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Borderfree alerts:

This table compares Borderfree and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borderfree N/A N/A -77.78 Borderfree Competitors $5.39 billion $930.06 million 340.05

Borderfree’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Borderfree. Borderfree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Borderfree and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borderfree 0 0 0 0 N/A Borderfree Competitors 93 737 1659 90 2.68

As a group, “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.00%. Given Borderfree’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Borderfree has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Borderfree and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borderfree -18.56% -16.07% -12.01% Borderfree Competitors -11.86% -21.18% -7.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Borderfree rivals beat Borderfree on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Borderfree Company Profile

Borderfree, Inc. (Borderfree) is engaged in the e-commerce, operating a technology and services platform to enable the United States retailers to transact with international shoppers. The retailers and brands, which the Company refers to as their customers, that integrate the Company’s solution use the Borderfree platform to develop an e-commerce business across Web, mobile and in-store channels. Borderfree manages all aspects of the international shopping experience, including site localization, multi-currency pricing, payment processing, fraud management, landed cost calculation, customs clearance and brokerage, and global logistics services. The Borderfree platform consists of technology, data, know-how and services that span: consumer experience localization; payments, compliance and risk management; global transportation and logistics; post-delivery customer care, and global consumer insights and marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Borderfree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borderfree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.