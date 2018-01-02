bluebird bio (BLUE) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.08

News stories about bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. bluebird bio earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.645316161682 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $108.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

Shares of bluebird bio ( NASDAQ BLUE ) traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.90. 494,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,721. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $222.03. The firm has a market cap of $8,340.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 2.08.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a negative net margin of 883.18%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $636,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.15, for a total transaction of $220,696.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,553.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,082 shares of company stock worth $36,702,092. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

